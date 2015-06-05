New Video Released In Man Murdered While Mowing Lawn Case

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens Police released new surveillance video that they hope will lead them to the people responsible for the murder of a man mowing his lawn earlier this week.

Police said the surveillance video shows Curtis Smith mowing his lawn at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The video is grainy but it appears two people are struggling with Smith at one point. Then Smith appears to be caught between them.

During the encounter, a truck drives by. Sometime later, it appears a couple of people in the video run away to the west while a person on the ground gets up and runs off towards the house. Miami Gardens Police said Smith was the victim – shot and killed while mowing his lawn. Several shell casings were found near his lawnmower.

Gloria Copeland has lived next door to the Smiths for more than 30 years in the Scott Lake section of Miami Gardens.

“I hope they find out who did this because it’s a shame,” Copeland said.

She is concerned about the violence in her community. There are reports that Smith might have been murdered over a piece of jewelry, but police have not confirmed that.

What we do know is that Smith was a father and longtime employee at Jackson Memorial Hospital. His neighbors want those responsible caught and prosecuted.

“To just shoot somebody down like that, it’s just horrible,” she said. “Miami Gardens better step up.”

If you have any information on who killed Smith, contact Miami Dade Crime Stoppers at 305 471 TIPS.