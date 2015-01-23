9 Things You Didn’t Know About WWE Diva Naomi

Check out Turnbuckle Weekly with Chuck Carroll for interviews with wrestling’s biggest names.

Vince McMahon recently commented that the WWE locker room lacked ambition. Diva Naomi, the dancer turned pro wrestler and reality star and singer, doesn’t see it that way. Nor does anyone who’s heard Naomi’s recent interview with Chuck Carroll on the Turnbuckle Weekly.

Her goal for 2015 is to win the Divas Championship. Already a top contender, she’s working tirelessly every day to get there. So when the opportunity arises, as many believe will happen very soon, she’ll be ready to split-legged moonsault it for the win.

Here are nine things you didn’t know about Naomi, one of the hardest working divas in the WWE.

Listen to our recent interview with WWE Diva Naomi.

1. WWE Diva Naomi was born Trinity McCray in November of 1987 in Sanford, Florida. Sanford is located in the central part of the state, about 30 miles from Orlando and 40 miles from Disney World. She graduated from nearby Oviedo High School.

2. Starting at the age of 18, McCray performed as a dancer for the NBA’s Orlando Magic. She also danced alongside hip-hop artists like Flo Rida.

3. In September of 2009, McCray debuted with Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), then the WWE’s developmental territory. Performing as Naomi Knight, she quickly became a hit with fans, who cheered for her even when she turned heel.

Buy WWE tickets for an upcoming event.

4. Naomi pinned Serena in the final match of an eight-woman tournament to become the first FCW Divas Champion in June of 2010. She defeated Liviana and Savannah in the first and second round respectively. Naomi lost the title to AJ Lee six months later, and has yet to win another title of any sort.

5. Naomi competed on the third season of the reality show WWE NXT in 2010. The show follows developmental talent as they vie to be wrestling’s next rising star. She finished second to Kaitlyn.

6. While still part of FCW, Naomi teamed up with Cameron to form a tag team called the Funkadactyls. In early 2012, they debuted for WWE as Brodus Clay’s sidekicks but broke away to compete in the Divas division a few months later. The tag team contended for the title but never won it, eventually parting ways in July of 2014.

Check out even more Sports Lists.

7. Naomi was one of the original characters on Total Divas, a reality show that pulls back the curtain on life as female wrestler in WWE. The show debuted in August of 2013. Featured in the show’s first three seasons, Naomi announced in December of 2014 that she would not return for season four.

8. Naomi released her debut single “Dance All Night” and an accompanying video in May of 2014. Parts of the video were shot at Club Drynk in Tampa, Florida.

9. Naomi married fellow WWE wrestler Jimmy Uso — one half of tag team champions The Usos — in January 0f 2014. The ceremony took place in Maui, followed by a honeymoon on Hawaii’s second largest island.

Norm Elrod likes sports and other sanctioned forms of craziness.