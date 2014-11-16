Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Fish and Wildlife officials are investigating after a deadly boating accident three miles east of Boca Chita Key Sunday.
According to FWC’s Jorge Pino, a 23-foot MAKO capsized when a wave swamped the boat.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said three people were sent into the water.
Officials with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Fireboat North said a 72-year-old man who was in the boat that capsized was in cardiac arrest as rescue crews arrived.
“They were doing CPR to an elderly gentleman so we deployed a diver immediately in the water and Fireboat North 1 also deployed a swimmer,” said Lt. Ernie Capote with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. “There was a strong current and it was very choppy.
The man was taken to Mercy Hospital.
“When we transferred him over to the hospital, he was still viable. He had a blood pressure. He had a heart rate,” added Lt. Capote.
The man later died.
The boat that capsized was brought back to shore.
