November 16, 2014: FWC investigates a boating accident offshore of Southeast Miami-Dade County. (Source: CBS4)

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Fish and Wildlife officials are investigating after a deadly boating accident three miles east of Boca Chita Key Sunday.

According to FWC’s Jorge Pino, a 23-foot MAKO capsized when a wave swamped the boat.

November 16, 2014: Miami-Dade Fire Air Rescue North help a man after a boat capsized near Boca Chita Key. (Source: Air Rescue North)

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said three people were sent into the water.

Officials with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Fireboat North said a 72-year-old man who was in the boat that capsized was in cardiac arrest as rescue crews arrived.

“They were doing CPR to an elderly gentleman so we deployed a diver immediately in the water and Fireboat North 1 also deployed a swimmer,” said Lt. Ernie Capote with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. “There was a strong current and it was very choppy.

The man was taken to Mercy Hospital.

“When we transferred him over to the hospital, he was still viable.  He had a blood pressure.  He had a heart rate,” added Lt. Capote.

The man later died.

The boat that capsized was brought back to shore.

