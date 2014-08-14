Scammers Using Robin Williams’ Death For Clickjacking

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The death of beloved actor Robin Williams shocked people around the world, bringing many to express their condolences collectively on social media sites.

Scammers, in the wake of Williams’ death, are out there, trying to take advantage of his death.

The scam is called “clickjacking” because if you click on the links they take you somewhere you don’t expect.

If you click the link, it will either lead you to a video player—where it will ask you to download the latest version in order to view the information—but in reality the user is just downloading a virus. Or, the victim of the scam may be asked to take a survey, which is a way of hackers getting personal information they can sell to companies for solicitations.

In this scam, those involved are preying on people’s curiosity, generosity, and emotion—and it’s not always something sad like Williams’ death.

Similar scams were reported in 2013 when Kate Middleton gave birth to Prince George.

