Worker Injured In Plane Engine Fire At La Guardia

NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) — A worker was injured Friday after responding to an engine fire on a plane at New York’s La Guardia Airport, according to officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Delta Air Lines Flight 2166 from Orlando landed shortly before the engine caught fire at 10:25 p.m.

The FAA says airport firefighters extinguished the fire in the aircraft’s left engine.

FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen says no passengers were injured but a ramp worker was taken to a hospital.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said the injured worker was a Delta employee. Delta did not immediately return a call seeking information on the employee’s condition.

