Award Winning Miami Photojournalist Offers 25 Year Retrospective

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Pulitzer Prize winning Miami Herald photojournalist Carl Juste fled Haiti with his family as a young boy and settled in Miami. He intended to become an engineer, but his love of photography won out.
This month there is a display of 25 years of work with a retrospective covering his photography from Haiti, Cuba, across the Caribbean and home in Miami. The show is on display at the ACND Gallery of Art at Archbishop Curley Notre Dame Prep in Miami. The exhibit runs through April 30.
The show opened Saturday and is part of a series of exhibits entitled “Through the Lens.”
Juste is also a founder of the IPC Visual Lab, where he teaches, and the Iris Photo Collective, which is dedicated to documenting people of color and their world.
