The Kid President Goes One-On-One With Beyoncé

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As part of World Humanitarian Day, 10-year-old Robby Novak, also known as The Kid President, had to prep for a big interview.

He’s sitting down one-on-one with Beyoncé. “I’m so excited, I can die” screeched Novak.

Beyoncé is one of many celebrities participating in a social media campaign today to remember aid workers who have died while in the field and to promote humanitarian aid.

Under the slogan “The World Needs More,” the campaign has partnered with celebrities and corporations to raise funds on social networks such as Twitter.

Here is how the interview went:

Robby: “Who encouraged you when you were a kid?”

Beyoncé: “Well, My mother, She encouraged me and it’s important to feel safe and feel like someone is standing up for you.”

Robby: “So Beyoncé, August 19 is World Humanitarian Day tell us why you think this day is important.”

Beyoncé.: “Well first I want to thank all of those men and women who have served their country. I think it so important for us to take the time and be unselfish and have compassion because we can impact the world.”

Robby: “So Beyoncé what do you think the world needs more of?”

Beyoncé: “I think the worlds needs more empowered men and women. So I think the world needs more strength.”

Robby: That’s a great answer. So are we best friends now?

Beyoncé: Yes, If can have a kiss on my cheek, Kid President. (he kisses her and they high five)

All day on August 19, Entertainers working with the program will tweet words like “strength”, “love” or “humanity” and a corporate sponsor will donate $1 to a U.N. Humanitarian fund for every retweet.