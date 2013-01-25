Black Hawks Used In Military Training Exercise In Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some members of the U.S. military were busy in Miami Thursday night as they conducted exercises in Downtown Miami.
CBS4 captured video of Black Hawk helicopters flying over the city as part of a joint military training exercise.
Thursday night’s training took place near the Stephen P. Clark Center in Miami and a nearby Metrorail station where troops could be seen rappelling from the military choppers onto the Metrorail station platform.
The training is designed to ensure that military personnel are able to operate in urban areas and to focus on preparations for overseas deployment. It also serves as a mandatory training certification requirement.
A similar operation took place in April 2011 in Miami’s Brickell area, which frightened many residents in the area.
This time, the training operations were held away from residential areas.
One Comment