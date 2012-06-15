Hit And Run Driver Killed Teen And Fled; Family Begs For Justice

OAKLAND PARK (CBS4) – An Oakland Park mother is grieving the death of her teenage son at the hand of someone who turned their car into a weapon, used it to kill a man, and then, used it to flee as the victim died.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said Gabriel Amaya, 17, was killed late Thursday evening in a hit and run crash while the teen was riding home on his bicycle.

“What I want is justice,” Vilma Amaya, said in her native Spanish. “That the police capture who did it.”

Amaya said Gabriel arrived in the U.S. one year ago from El Salvador. He joined his family in South Florida.

She said Gabriel went to a park to play soccer Thursday night and never made it home.

Broward Sheriff’s investigators say as Gabriel was riding his bike home along Prospect and Powerline Roads a driver hit the bike while Gabriel was in the crosswalk sending Gabriel into the roadway.

He was rushed to a hospital and died a short time later.

“My son doesn’t deserve this,” Amaya said. “He was a very good son. Respectful without problems.”

Vilma says her son wanted to be in the U.S. Army and was focused on his education.

Detectives say the driver who hit Gabriel stopped their car, got out briefly and then drove away. Amaya said she can’t understand how anyone could do that.

“Why did they just leave him there?” she said through tears. “Whoever did it, please call and say they were the ones. That’s all I ask.”

Amaya is left with a hole in her heart — a hole that will never be filled. All she can hope is that the person who struck her son and left him to die is brought to justice.

“Whoever did this — man or woman — don’t be a coward,” she pleaded. “Come forward. If they have a mother, they know what I’m feeling. Turn yourself in.”

Detectives say they are looking for a light blue GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck or SUV from 1995 to 1999. Investigators say it will have damage on the front left side. If you witnessed the crash or know who was driving call Crimestoppers at 954 493 TIPS.