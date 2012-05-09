Exclusive: Florida Investigating Potential Non-Citizen Voters

May 9, 2012 6:47 PM
Filed Under: Broward Supervisor of Elections, Fraud, Gio Benitez, Illegal, Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections, Non-Residents, Voters, Voting

MIAMI (CBS4) – In a new crackdown, Florida officials are investigating the citizenship of thousands of registered voters. CBS4 News has learned 2,000 of those potential non-citizen voters are registered in Miami-Dade County. At least one person on the list has had the opportunity to vote for the past 40 years.

“These are the people that we have to notify by mail that we have a reason to believe that they’re a non-citizen,” said Christina White, Deputy Supervisor of Elections.

Miami-Dade is not alone. Broward is looking at 260 registered voters and Monroe is investigating four.

A CBS4/Miami Herald analysis of a partial list provided by Miami-Dade shows a large number of the suspect voters have cast ballots in the past. The party affiliations seem evenly split. The analysis of 350 people shows one person voted at least 30 times.

According to the analysis of the data, some of the potential non-citizens voted in the 2000 election, that’s when the presidency was decided by just over 500 votes.

“So it’s very important that voter registration rolls are accurate and only people who are eligible, are able to vote,” White told CBS4′s Gio Benitez.

Each person has 30 days to respond to the County’s inquiry asking them to prove their citizenship. Up until recently, no proof of citizenship was required when registering to vote.

“So, if we find out after the fact that you are actually a non-citizen, and you are registered to vote, then we would report you to the State Attorney’s office,” said White.

The State Attorney may charge anyone unlawfully registered to vote with a felony.

“So if you are not [a citizen] and you check the box on the registration form that says that you are [a citizen], we are required to register you to vote, because you are taking that under oath.”

Broward Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes supports the investigation of non-citizen voters.

“As someone who has to uphold the laws of the state of Florida for elections, it’s totally inappropriate for that person to have been voting, if that’s the case,” said Snipes.

White says, in Miami-Dade, the potential non-citizen voters are a small percentage of the 1.2 million registered voters in Miami-Dade.

“So I don’t want to send an alarming message that we have a lot of non-citizens on our registration rolls,” she said.

 

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia