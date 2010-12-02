“Cougars” Seek Their “Cubs” At Miami Convention

MIAMI (CBS4) – At Miami’s Embassy Suites Hotel, it may look more like a cougar town. Women who like younger men gathered at Miami’s first cougar convention. Those women are sometimes called, “cougars” while the young men they like to date are called, “cubs.”
“I always had a crush on my mom’s friends, my teachers, all that good stuff,” said David Carns, who calls himself a cub.
“You know, even if we don’t bag our cougar, we’re just here for the good time,” said Adam Lux, another cub.
With paw print wrist bands, many young men were ready to seduce the women.
“[I love a younger man’s] vitality, their flexibility,” said one woman who calls herself a cougar. She traveled from Northern California to Miami for this convention.
Another woman told us she’s dated younger men before.
“Yes, many. Oh, did I say that? [I mean} a few,” she said.
On Friday, this group of cougars and cubs will head to the Bahamas for a three-day “Cougar Cruise.”
