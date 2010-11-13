Best Places To See Santa Claus

Kids of all ages know that getting their wish list to Santa Claus is as easy as sending a letter to the North Pole or taking a trip to the mall; but we found some other cool places to spot Santa this holiday season!

Santa’s Enchanted Forest

7900 Bird Road

Miami, FL 33155

(305) 893-0090

Date: Open every day through January 2, 2011

Hours: 5:00 p.m. – Midnight

Website

What’s an Enchanted Forest without Santa? Of course Santa is here along with more than 100 rides, shows, games and attractions. Santa’s Enchanted Forest is the world’s largest Christmas theme park where visitors can also experience the magic of South Florida’s tallest Christmas tree, millions of dazzling lights and hundreds of themed displays.

Surf’s Up With Santa At Sawgrass Mills Mall

12801 West Sunrise Boulevard

Sunrise, FL. 33323

(800) FL-MILLS

Website

Visit Last Call by Neiman Marcus court to have your family picture taken with Surfer Santa the Santa of South Florida. For these photo ops, Santa tossed his bright red coat and Winter Wonderland setting for a trip to the beach. It’s believed to be the first time a shopping mall Santa has a completely non-traditional look. Mr. Claus is decked out in a short-sleeve red tropical shirt, fur-lined red capri pants and sunglasses and he’s sitting on a deck overlooking the water’s edge, with a backdrop of surfboards and palm trees.

Photos with Santa

Aventura Mall

19501 Biscayne Boulevard

Aventura, FL 33180

(305) 935-1110

Date: Through Friday, December 24th.

Time: Monday through Saturday, 11–8, Sunday, 12-7 p.m.

Website

Have your picture taken with ‘Ol Saint Nick at his village where the guy in the big red suit also feeds his reindeer every day. His village is located near Bloomingdale’s.

Holiday Express

Gold Coast Railroad Museum

12450 SW 152nd Street

Miami, Fl.

(305) 253-0063

Date: Dec. 17 – 18

Time: 6 – 9 p.m.

Cost: $6.00

Website

Join the museum for a family fun nighttime light adventure with Santa and trains. Enjoy Santa, games, a bounce house, train rides, a holiday movie, food and more.

Santa on the Beach

Fort Lauderdale Beach

South Beach parking lot north to Sunrise Blvd.

Date: Monday, December 20

Time: Noon

(954) 828-7275

Don’t miss Santa Claus’ traditional candy giveaway along Fort Lauderdale Beach! Santa Claus and his elves will walk along Fort Lauderdale Beach, providing beachgoers with candy canes and holiday treats. Santa’s route will begin at the Fort Lauderdale Parks and Recreation Administration Building, located at 1350 W. Broward Boulevard, beginning at noon. The Santa motorcade will then travel:

• East on Broward Boulevard to S.W. 7th Avenue

• South on S.W. 7th Avenue to S.W. 2nd Street

• East on S.W. 2nd Street to Andrews Avenue

• South on Andrews Avenue to Las Olas Boulevard

• East on Las Olas Boulevard to A1A

• South on A1A to the International Swimming Hall of Fame (501 Seabreeze Boulevard)

Santa and his elves will begin passing out treats on Fort Lauderdale Beach across from the Oasis Cafe, located at 600 Seabreeze Boulevard. They will continue walking north along the beach to Birch State Park, located at A1A and Sunrise Boulevard.

Bass Pro Shops Santa’s Wonderland

11551 NW 12th St.

Miami, Fl 33172

(305) 341-4200

200 Gulf Stream Way

Dania Beach, FL 33004

(954) 929-7710

Website

Bass Pro Shops is offering free Christmas fun. In their Christmas Wonderland, they offer free crafts, fun displays, games and a free studio-quality 4 x 6 photo with Santa. Their Christmas Wonderland is available now through Christmas Eve. All games and activities are available during store hours. These include toy trains, slot car racing, laser and soft gun arcades, remote control trucks and video games. Also, this year, Bass Pro is giving away free “Santa Bandz” to the first 150 children on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m. Bandz are different each week.