FHP Confirms Fatality After Tanker Truck That Drove Off Highway In Davie Catches Fire
According to fire rescue, the accident happened just before 4 p.m. near the area of eastbound I-595 at Davie Road.
‘Get The Shot Today': Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried Urging Vaccinations As Florida COVID Cases Skyrocket
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried says more effort needs to be made to stop the spread of COVID.
Pictures Of Those Recovered, Unaccounted For In Surfside Condo Collapse
If a loved one is still unaccounted for, email us at cbsmiami@cbs.com and their photo will be added.
PIX: Blue Origin's Manned Launch Of New Shepard Rocket
Heat Exercise Goran Dragic's Contract Option For Next Season
The Miami Heat exercised Goran Dragic's contract option for next season.
Rizzo Shines Again With Key Hit, Yankees Beat Marlins 3-1
Anthony Rizzo continued his remarkable debut for the Yankees with another key hit and New York completed a three-game sweep with a 3-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Sunday.
Higuain Records A Pair, Inter Miami CF Takes Down Montreal
Gonzalo Higuain scored a pair of goals and Inter Miami defeated CF Montreal 2-1 Saturday.
Taste Of The Town: YOT Bar & Kitchen Offers Stepped Up American Dishes With The Emphasis On Fresh Seafood
With million dollar mega yachts and large boats as a backdrop, YOT Bar & Kitchen at The Lauderdale Marine Center is a sea lover's dream come true.
2 Performances Of ‘In The Heights’ At Arsht Center Canceled After Cast Members Catch COVID
The remaining performances of "In The Heights" at the Adrienne Arsht Center have been postponed after several cast members tested positive for COVID-19.
Miami-Dade Mayor Urges 'Safe Behavior' At Rolling Loud Music Fest
South Florida's annual and massive hip-hop music festival Rolling Loud continued Saturday and Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava had a message for event-goers.
Rolling Loud Music Fest In Miami Gardens Kicks Off
This weekend’s Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival got underway Friday afternoon, despite a giant video screen collapse a day earlier.
Theater, Arts, And Museums Helping To Restart South Florida's Economy
Theaters and museums have been and continue to be on the forefront of the resurging Florida economy. Museums are already pulling crowds and theaters are ramping up programing as patrons are feeling more comfortable with visiting public locations, despite the recent rise in COVID cases.
Taste Of The Town: Healthy Dishes With Plenty Of Flavor Served At Carrot Express
The Miami-based health-conscious restaurant chain, Carrot Express, is always busy at its ten locations. The healthy, but fast casual restaurant, was founded in 1993 by Mario Laufer.
Florida Lottery Guy Harvey Scratch-Off’s Secret Word Of The Day
CBS4 is home to the Florida Lottery and we want you to be a winner.
Confidence Grows In Florida For Traveling, Despite Surge In COVID Cases
Floridians’ confidence about traveling safely has nearly doubled since the first quarter of the year despite a recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
