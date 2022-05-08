Get The App
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics Beat Miami Heat 100-96 In Game 7, Advance To NBA Finals
The Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat 100-96 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals to advance to the NBA Finals.
Herro returns to Heat lineup for Game 7 of East finals
Tyler Herro has recovered enough to play for the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday night against the Boston Celtics.
2022 Celebrity Deaths
PIX: Celebs Flock To Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix
Ozuna hits 2 HRs in Braves' offensive show, beat Marlins 6-3
Marcell Ozuna hit two home runs as part of the Atlanta Braves' barrage of extra-base hits in their 6-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday, giving the Braves their first winning homestand of the season.
PIX: Celebs Flock To Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix
Entertainment
Taste Of The Town: Ball And Chain Serving Up Cuban Classics With A Side OF Salsa Music For 8 Decades
Walk through the doors of Ball and Chain in Little Havana, and you’ll be transported to a place 90 miles to the south and to a time many years in the past.
'Hidden Worlds': An immersive voyage into deepest oceans & mesmerizing mangroves through state-of-the-art technology
You’ll see sea life like you’ve never seen before – giant rays, turtles, sharks and more.
Taste Of The Town: Fort Lauderdale's Broad Shoulders Sandwiches Sure To Satisfy The Hungriest Of Customers
As chef and owner of Broad Shoulders Sandwiches, a gourmet hot sandwich shop in Fort Lauderdale, Tom Azar had an idea one night that changed everything.
There's No Business Like Shoe Business & The High End Sneaker Business Is Booming
The sneaker craze began in 1984 with the GOAT himself Michael Jordan and the launch of his Nike Air Jordans and it’s never stopped.
South Florida Teacher Vivian Gonzalez Receives Prestigious Award From Country Music Association Foundation
Gonzalez is only one of 30 music teachers from across the country to receive the award of Music Teacher of Excellence.
Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica Ball' Tour Coming To Hard Rock Stadium In Miami Gardens
Grammy award-winning artist Lady Gaga has added a South Florida stop to her highly anticipated The Chromatica Ball global stadium tour.
Travel
South Florida’s international airports expecting major increase in Memorial Day weekend travel
AAA is predicting a 28% increase in air travel this holiday weekend.
