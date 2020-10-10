SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24: Deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

Florida allows any voter to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

How do you get a vote-by-mail ballot?

Request a ballot through your county supervisor of Elections website. Immediate family members or guardians can request a ballot for someone else. A voter’s signature is required and must match the signature on file.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by your county supervisor of Elections by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters can track their ballots to make sure they’ve been received and processed by their county elections departments.