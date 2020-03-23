It’s time to brighten up your coronavirus quarantine with some much-needed holiday spirit.

South Florida families are already decking the halls in order to brighten their neighborhoods and their homes amid this global pandemic and we want to spread some of that much-needed holiday cheer to you in the form of our CBS4 Virtual Holiday Homes Tour.

For the last two decades, CBS4 has been bringing you some of South Florida’s most dazzling displays of holiday lights and we aren’t going to let the pandemic stop us now.

‘Tis the season to launch our Virtual Holiday Homes Tour and we want you to be a part of it.

Just take a picture or video of your homes decked out in all of their holiday splendor and they may appear on-air or online as we share some holiday spirit and spread some cheer during this time of social distancing.

Just fill out the form below to upload your photos and videos.





Big Al Rapport The holiday home of Big Al Rapport in Cutler Bay. (Source: Big Al Rapport)

Timothy Lublin_Coral Springs Holiday Homes The holiday home of Timothy Lublin in Coral Springs. (Courtesy: Timothy Lublin)

Ralph Kassner The holiday home of Ralph Kassner in Miami. (Source: Ralph Kassner)

Grisselle Detres & Mel Bomke_Miami Holiday home of Grisselle Detres & Mel Bomke in Miami (Courtesy: Grisselle Detres & Mel Bomke)

Tarcisio H Via_Pompano Beach Holiday home of Tarcisio Via in Pompano Beach (Courtesy: Tarcisio Via)

David Schuler Plantation Holiday Home of David Schuler in Plantation. (Courtesy: David Schuler)

Kathie Deerfield Beach Kathie's holiday home in Deerfield Beach. (Courtesy: Kathie/CBS4 Viewer)

Holiday Homes James R Van Horn Coral Springs The holiday home of James R. Van Horn in Coral Springs. (Courtesy: James R. Van Horn)

Holiday Homes Victor Pedroso III Miami The Holiday Home of Victor Pedroso III of Miami (Courtesy: Victor Pedroso III)

David Esposito The holiday home of David Esposito. (Courtesy: David Esposito)

Holiday Homes Gus Diamond The Grinch caught in action at the holiday home of Gus Diamond in Plantation (Courtesy: Gus Diamond)

Chic Chancey Plantation The holiday home of Chic Chancey of Plantation (Courtesy: Chic Chancey)

S Burch The holiday home of S. Burch. (Courtesy: S. Burch)

Aaron Jackson Miami Gardens The holiday home of Aaron Jackson of Miami Gardens (Courtesy: Aaron Jackson)

Juan A. Sastre Miami The Holiday Home of Juan Sastre of Miami (Courtesy: Juan Sastre)

Elfreda Davis Florida City The holiday home of Elfreda Davis of Florida City (Courtesy: Elfreda Davis)

Joaquin Fernandez The holiday home of Joaquin Fernandez (Courtesy: Joaquin Fernandez)

THANKS TO YOU THE TRADITION CONTINUES

In addition to the delightful pictures submitted by some of our viewers, we’ve compiled some videos of other holiday light displays to enjoy as we face a holiday unlike any other.

We start with the so-called “Hanukkah House” in Southwest Miami-Dade.

👇 SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE 👇

Please take note, the CBS4 Holiday Homes Tour is virtual this year due to the pandemic and we are not providing exact street addresses in order to keep you safe.

With that, enjoy this super festive home in Plantation.

👇 PLANTATION 👇

There is another spectacular light display in Sunrise. Sit back, relax and enjoy the show.

👇 SUNRISE 👇

From Broward County, we’re moving south into Miami-Dade, into the suburb of Palmetto Bay for another stunning light display full of holiday spirit.

👇 PALMETTO BAY 👇

There are numerous amazing and truly wondering holiday light displays all over South Florida including this one in Coral Springs.

👇 CORAL SPRINGS 👇

Our final virtual holiday home of the year is located in Fort Lauderdale. We hope you have a wonderful and safe holiday.

👇 FORT LAUDERDALE 👇