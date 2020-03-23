It’s time to brighten up your coronavirus quarantine with some much-needed holiday spirit.
South Florida families are already decking the halls in order to brighten their neighborhoods and their homes amid this global pandemic and we want to spread some of that much-needed holiday cheer to you in the form of our CBS4 Virtual Holiday Homes Tour.
For the last two decades, CBS4 has been bringing you some of South Florida’s most dazzling displays of holiday lights and we aren’t going to let the pandemic stop us now.
‘Tis the season to launch our Virtual Holiday Homes Tour and we want you to be a part of it.
Just take a picture or video of your homes decked out in all of their holiday splendor and they may appear on-air or online as we share some holiday spirit and spread some cheer during this time of social distancing.
Just fill out the form below to upload your photos and videos.
THANKS TO YOU THE TRADITION CONTINUES
In addition to the delightful pictures submitted by some of our viewers, we’ve compiled some videos of other holiday light displays to enjoy as we face a holiday unlike any other.
We start with the so-called “Hanukkah House” in Southwest Miami-Dade.
👇 SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE 👇
Please take note, the CBS4 Holiday Homes Tour is virtual this year due to the pandemic and we are not providing exact street addresses in order to keep you safe.
With that, enjoy this super festive home in Plantation.
👇 PLANTATION 👇
There is another spectacular light display in Sunrise. Sit back, relax and enjoy the show.
👇 SUNRISE 👇
From Broward County, we’re moving south into Miami-Dade, into the suburb of Palmetto Bay for another stunning light display full of holiday spirit.
👇 PALMETTO BAY 👇
There are numerous amazing and truly wondering holiday light displays all over South Florida including this one in Coral Springs.
👇 CORAL SPRINGS 👇
Our final virtual holiday home of the year is located in Fort Lauderdale. We hope you have a wonderful and safe holiday.
👇 FORT LAUDERDALE 👇