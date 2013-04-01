Pro Golf Power Rankings

All-Vegan Next Generation Pizza Debuts In Coconut GrovePizza fans, take heed: there's a new spot in Coconut Grove to get your fix.

Wall's Ice Cream Dishes Up Treats At New Shop In The Burger Beast MuseumA new family-owned spot to score ice cream has opened up shop in the neighborhood.

Hot Ready-To-Eat Food At El Palacio De Los Jugos In South BeachEl Palacio de los Jugos, a ready-to-eat hot Cuban and Latin restaurant, debuted in the neighborhood in June.

Best Ways To Celebrate 4th of July In MiamiJuly 4th is the day we celebrate the independence of our nation. Americans celebrate by holding parades, having fun at a local park, and fireworks. The most popular aspect of the holiday celebration is the fireworks display. South Florida offers a multitude of fireworks displays to enjoy. Miami, Hollywood, Key Biscayne, and other cities are planning major events to celebrate Independence Day 2018.

Best Farmers Markets In MiamiOne of the nice things about South Florida is that we have lots of sunshine and warm weather for most of the year. That makes it easy to find fresh fruits and vegetables grown by local farmers. Although not all types of fruits and vegetables are available year-round, there are plenty of different vegetables and fruits available for purchase throughout most of the year. Farmers markets can be found in just about every city in the Miami/Dade and Broward counties.

5 Miami Authors To Put On Your Summer Reading ListSummer in South Florida means hot, lazy days kicking back on a beach with a good book. There are a lot of new books released this summer, but even some old favorites make good reading for a summer day. Miami has several authors that have had books on the New York Times best-sellers list. The authors listed here re just a few of the many great authors who call South Florida their home.