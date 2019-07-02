Filed Under: Sports, World Cup
  APTOPIX France England US WWCup SoccerUnited States' players celebrate at the end of the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon, outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
  APTOPIX France England US WWCup SoccerUnited States' Alex Morgan celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon, outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
  France England US WWCup SoccerUnited States' Alex Morgan, center, scores her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019.(AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
  France England US WWCup SoccerUnited States' Christen Press celebrates after scoring her side's first goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon, outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
  France England US WWCup SoccerUnited States coach Jill Ellis during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
  APTOPIX France England US WWCup SoccerUnited States' Christen Press, left, celebrates after scoring her side's first goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon, outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
  France England US WWCup SoccerUS players celebrate after the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. US won 2-1. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
  France England US WWCup SoccerTeam mates hug United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher after she saved a penalty shot taken by England's Steph Houghton during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon, outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
  APTOPIX France England US WWCup SoccerUnited States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher saves a penalty shot taken by England's Steph Houghton during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon, outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
  France England US WWCup SoccerUnited States' Jessica Mcdonald, left, and Kelley O Hara celebrate after winning the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match against England, at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
  APTOPIX France England US WWCup SoccerUnited States' Alex Morgan celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon, outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
