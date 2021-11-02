Menu
Family Asks For Help In Finding Drivers Who Struck, Killed Miami Woman
The family of a Miami woman who died after being hit by two vehicles that fled the scene has asked anyone with information to come forward.
November 2, 2021 Election Voter Guide
A voter's guide for the Nov. 2, 2021 municipal and special election in South Florida.
2021 Celebrity Deaths
PIX: Sumatran Tiger Cub Undergoes Medical Exam At Zoo Miami
Inter Miami CF Hopes To Maintain Momentum Against Atlanta FC
Inter Miami CF kept its slim playoff hopes alive with a 5-1 victory over FC Cincinnati on Saturday night and on Wednesday, the team will travel to Georgia to face Atlanta United FC.
Butler Scores 36, Heat Pull Away To Top Magic 107-90
Jimmy Butler kept getting to the rim, and predictably, scoring suddenly became pretty easy.
Panthers Stay Unbeaten, Beat Coyotes 5-3 To Move To 6-0
Frank Vatrano and Joe Thornton each scored their first goals of the season and the Florida Panthers stretched their unbeaten streak to six games with a 5-3 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes on Monday night.
PIX: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Celebrate Super Bowl 55 Win
Key West Fantasy Fest Underway With Pandemic Induced Changes
Fantasy Fest is underway in Key West, despite the cancellation nearly two months ago of its iconic Duval Street parade and other large-crowd highlights to protect against the potential spread of COVID-19.
Legendary Musician Billy Joel Coming Back To Seminole Hard Rock Casino In Hollywood
The 'piano man' is coming back to Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Actress, TV Personality Garcelle Beauvais Helped Raise Money For Children Of Haiti At South Florida Runway Show
Actress and TV personality Garcelle Beauvais is known for her role on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills along with dozens of shows and movies like "Coming to America."
Rod Stewart's Plea Deal On Battery Charge Falls Through
A plea deal between British rock icon Rod Stewart and Florida prosecutors fell through Friday, meaning he and his adult son are again scheduled to stand trial on charges they battered a security guard during a New Year's Eve bash nearly two years ago.
Ready For Hallo-Scream? Here Are The Top Family-Friendly Spots To Celebrate & Best Places To Get A Pumpkin
Trick or treat! The spookiest and one of the most anticipated holidays of the year is almost here and people are getting their Halloween costumes ready.
Taste Of The Town: Forte By Chef Adrianne Connects People With Authentic Italian Food, Wine, And Stories
She has four restaurants under her belt, has authored five cookbooks, and also hosts a YouTube food and travel show, so it’s safe to say Chef Adrianne Calvo is busy. Her newest eatery is in the heart of Coral Gables, and it honors her mother’s Italian roots.
Register Here For The CBS4 Sunday Morning Science Lab Contest
Know a student who loves science and has a cool and innovative STEM project to show off? Register them for the CBS4 Sunday Morning Science Lab Contest for a chance to be featured on a Sunday CBS4 This Morning Newscast to discuss and display the project.
Travel
'Ultimate World Cruise' To Depart From PortMiami In 2023
Miami-based Royal Caribbean is gearing up to set sail around the world. The nine-month round trip voyage on the Serenade of the Seas, is dubbed the “the ultimate world cruise."
November 2, 2021 Election Voter Guide
CAMPAIGN 2021
MUNICIPAL AND SPECIAL ELECTIONS NOVEMBER 2, 2021
VOTER INFORMATION
MIAMI-DADE
BROWARD
MONROE
Elections Dept
Elections Dept
Elections Dept
Sample Ballots
Sample Ballots
Sample Ballots
Where To Vote
Where To Vote
Where To Vote
Register To Vote
Register To Vote
Register To Vote
Early Voting
Early Voting
Early Voting
Vote By Mail
Vote By Mail
Vote By Mail
Election Calendar
Election Calendar
Election Calendar
Check Your Registration
Check Your Registration
Check Your Registration
Voting FAQ’s
Voting FAQ’s
Voting FAQ’s
Voter Information Guide
(pdf)
Voter Information Guide
Voter Information Guide
(pdf)
Provisional Ballots
Provisional Ballots