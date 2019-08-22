Holiday Homes Tour with Craig Setzer

CBS4 Meteorologist Craig Setzer continues a CBS4 tradition by highlighting some of the best and brightest holiday homes in both Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

That’s right, ’tis the season to visit other people’s beautifully decorated homes and see them decked out in all their Christmas splendor.

The joyous homeowners involved in these brilliant holiday displays spend weeks hanging thousands of festive lights, blowing up dozens of Christmas characters, and putting up figures and displays so ornate, it’ll transform you into a winter wonderland, even if it’s 75 degrees outside.

Many displays even have synchronized holiday music to go along with their fantastic and festive light shows.

So pack up the kids and check out the best of the best around South Florida.

CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer reports live Monday, December 16 through Thursday, December 19 and features a different Holiday Home each night during the CBS4 News broadcast starting at 5:00 p.m.

Be sure to tune in and we’ll also feature each one right here on CBSMiami.com.

Here’s a list of the Holiday Homes. Click each link below to watch the video and get directions to each home.