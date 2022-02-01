LATEST DEVELOPMENTS
Ukraine, Russia to meet on Belarusian border
Latest Headlines
Retired Florida SWAT Officer Curtis Reeves Acquitted Of Fatally Shooting Fellow Moviegoer Over Cellphone Use
A Florida jury on Friday evening acquitted a retired police SWAT commander of murder for fatally shooting a fellow moviegoer during an argument over cellphone use.
Police: Man Robbed, Shot At CVS Pharmacy In Miami
Miami-Dade police are investigating a robbery, resulting in a shooting at a CVS Pharmacy in Miami.
Latest Galleries
Famous Local Faces From Black History
February is Black History Month, a federally recognized, annual celebration that has existed since 1926. It provides the opportunity for all Americans to reflect on the significant roles that African Americans have played in the shaping of U.S. history.
Famous Faces From Black History
February is Black History Month, a federally recognized, annual celebration that has existed since 1926 It provides the opportunity for all Americans to reflect on the significant roles that African Americans have played in the shaping of U.S. history.
Latest Headlines
Inter Miami CF Opens Season With Scoreless Tie Against Chicago Fire FC
Inter Miami CF kicked off the 2022 Major League Soccer Saturday evening by earning a point in what was a scoreless tie against the Chicago Fire FC.
Oilers Snap Losing Streak, Beat Panthers 4-3
Derek Ryan got his first NHL hat trick as the Edmonton Oilers snapped their two-game losing streak, beating the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Saturday.
Thousands Take Part In 12th Annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer
Thousands of South Floridians jumped on their bicycles Saturday as they participated in the annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer.
Latest Gallery
PIX: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Celebrate Super Bowl 55 Win
Entertainment
Latest Headlines
4 Burger Bash Winners At The 21st South Beach Wine And Food Festival
When all was said and done, there were four winners of the Burger Bash competition Friday night at the 21st South Beach Wine and Food Festival.
Living Large: Adrienne Arsht's Miami Estate For Sale At Record $150M, Proceeds To Benefit Charity
It’s the ultimate in old world opulence, a four-acre compound in Coconut Grove owned by renowned business leader and philanthropist Adrienne Arsht. It's the highest priced home ever in Miami and proceeds of the sale are going to charity.
Taste Of The Town: Pitmaster Mel Rodriguez Bringing His Smoked Speciality To SOBEWFF Burger Bash
Local pitmaster and La Trailer Texas Craft Barbecue founder Mel Rodriguez is bringing his love for barbecue to the South Beach Wine and Food Festival Burger Bash.
Disney's New Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel Opens In March
The Walt Disney World Resort has announced that their fully immersive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel "Halcyon" will debut on March 1st to take guests to a 'galaxy far, far away."
Foodies Take Over Miami For 21st South Beach Wine & Food Festival
More than 400 renowned chefs, lifestyle personalities, winemakers and others are participating.
Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler Honorary Chair Of First Ever Miami Padel Open
It is not every day when you have the opportunity to go one-on-one on a padel court with a sports legend, and Wednesday, CBS4's Lisa Petrillo did just that.
CBSNews Miami Now Available For Free On Pluto TV
Ready to cut the cord? CBSNews Miami, our direct-to-consumer 24-hour local streaming service is now available, for free, on PlutoTV.
Travel
Florida's Siesta Beach, 8 Others, Make List Of Top Beaches In The US, According To Tripadvisor
From the “clearest water on earth,” to ideal snorkeling spots, to sunny white-sand paradise, nine Florida beaches made the list of top 25 beaches in the U.S., more than any other state, according to Tripadvisor users.
