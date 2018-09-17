Menu
State Sets Deadlines For November General Election Vote-By-Mail Ballots
If you want to vote-by-mail in the November General Election, here are some important deadlines released Monday by the state Division of Elections.
Kavanaugh Accuser Willing To Testify To Senate Panel
Brett Kavanaugh's accuser now has a name and the Republican Party's bid to swiftly lift him onto the Supreme Court seems to be spinning out of control.
PHOTOS: Rescuers Help Victims Of Florence
PIX: Hurricane Florence From Space
Twitter Goes After Wrong Zane Gonzalez After Browns Lose To Saints
The Cleveland Browns kicker had a rough day at the office and fans tried to let him know their thoughts. The problem? They found the wrong Zane Gonzalez on Twitter.
Latest MLB Power Rankings
The Astros and Red Sox continue to battle for the top spot in our rankings, but for now, the 'Stros are on top.
This Week In Golf: Tour Championship Preview And The Year In Review
The PGA Tour's top 30 players play for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, and a shot at the FedExCup. Bryson Dechambeau leads the pack into the weekend.
PIX: Miami Dolphins Defeat Tennessee Titans 27-20
3 Best Beer & Booze Gardens In Fort Lauderdale
Looking to try the best beer gardens in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top beer gardens in Fort Lauderdale, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.
La-Fashion Boutique Opens In Pompano Beach
A new store selling women's clothing and lingerie has debuted in the neighborhood.
La Cerveceria De Barrio Brings Beer And Mexican Seafood To Lincoln Road
A new bar and Mexican spot has opened for business in the neighborhood.
Lunchroom Opens Its Second Sandwich Shop In Fort Lauderdale
A new spot to score sandwiches, smoothies and more has opened its doors in the Harbor Shops.
Burgermeister Makes South Beach Debut
A new casual burger joint has opened its doors in the neighborhood.
Italian Restaurant Vista Makes Debut In Downtown Miami
On the hunt for a new Italian restaurant? Look no further than this new arrival.
Royal Caribbean Bans Emotional Support Animals
If you're planning to take you emotional support piglet or peacock on your next Royal Caribbean cruise across the Caribbean, we hope you have a plan B.
