Coronavirus-At-A-Glance: Florida Has Lowest One-Day Increase In Last 14 Days
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11:30 a.m. on August 2, 2020.
Tracking Isaias: Tropical Storm Warning & Watch Extended Northward Along US East Coast
Isaias continues to bring heavy rainfall and strong gusty winds over the northwestern Bahamas. The tropical storm warning and watch for the U.S. East Coast has been extended.
PIX: Zoo Miami Tiger Undergoes Fertility Exam
2020 Celebrity Deaths
Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo Score 22 Each As Heat Top Nuggets 125-105
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each scored 22 points to help the Miami Heat beat the Denver Nuggets 125-105 on Saturday in the first restart game for both teams.
'I'm Going To Be His Biggest Cheerleader': Bromance Brews Between Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick & Rookie Tua Tagovailoa
Ryan Fitzpatrick says he has talked with rookie Tua Tagovailoa about the most anticipated handoff in years for the Miami Dolphins.
'Winning It Was The Best Feeling In The World': Sofia Kenin On 2020 Australian Open, World TeamTennis On CBS Sports
The fourth ranked women's tennis player discusses her World Team Tennis experience, winning the 2020 Australian Open and beating Serena Williams at the French Open.
PIX: Renderings Of 'The Outdoor Theaters' At Hard Rock Stadium
Top Spots
Latest Headlines
Top Donut Shops In South Florida
Do you love donuts? Who doesn't? Then why not check out our top spots for donuts in South Florida
5 Delightful Doggies To Adopt Now In Miami
Interested in adopting a pet — or just gazing at some lovable pups up for adoption? There are dozens of endearing dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami.
Industry Spotlight: Transportation Companies Hiring Big In Miami
Miami's transportation industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 166 new jobs over the past week and 634 in the last month, ranking fourth among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.
Apartments For Rent In Miami: What Will $1,400 Get You?
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami? We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $1,400/month.
Cheapest Apartments For Rent In Downtown, Miami
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Downtown are hovering around $1,895, compared to a $1,850 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.
The 4 Best Fast Food Spots In Miami
Craving fast food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top fast-food spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.
Miami Dolphins Pledge $500,000 To Support Community During Coronavirus Outbreak
The Miami Dolphins are stepping up to help the elderly and the youth during these unprecedented times.
AAA Releases 2020 Summer Travel Forecast With COVID-19 Impact Factored In
Are you planning a vacation this summer? AAA is out with its 2020 summer travel forecast and a look at how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting plans.
Watch Now
WFOR LIVE - CBS4 Live Weather Radar
On Air
Schedule:
12:00 PM
CBS Sports Special
3:00 PM
PGA Tour Golf
7:00 PM
60 Minutes
View All Programs
