Arrests Made In Early "Wheels Up, Guns Down" Ride-OutsDozens of ATV and dirt bike riders swarmed the streets of South Florida over the weekend, wreaking havoc and endangering drivers, ahead of Monday's annual "Wheels Up, Guns Down" ride-out.

Police: Officer Ran Over Couple Lying On Ground To Watch Lunar EclipseA couple lying on the ground in a park to watch last night's Super Blood Wolf Moon lunar eclipse was run over by a West Palm Beach police officer.

Statewide Alert In Effect For Missing Teen Girl From HomesteadAuthorities are searching for a missing teenager from Homestead.

Man Shoots, Kills Girfriend, Wounds Friend, Turns Gun On Himself In Miami-DadeAn early-morning murder-suicide in northwest Miami-Dade County is being investigated by Miami-Dade police.

Super Wolf Blood Moon Eclipse Coming Sunday NightGet ready for an amazing celestial event this weekend. Anyone who glances up at the night sky on Sunday, Jan. 20, will be in for an epic celestial show. A total lunar eclipse and best of all, you won't have to stay up late or get up early to see it!

Bundle Up, South Florida! Temps Expected To Be In The 40s Monday MorningGet ready for a cold blast of air as you step outside Monday morning.

Gunman Opened Fire On Child's Birthday Party, Four People ShotFour people, including a child, were taken to the hospital after someone opened fire on a child's birthday party in southwest Miami-Dade.

Spanish National Found Guilty Of Triple Murder In Miramar A Florida jury has convicted a man for three murders in a case that is being closely watched in Spain.

Florida Police Are Now Withholding Crime Victim InformationSome law-enforcement agencies in Florida are no longer releasing information about crime victims due to their interpretation of a measure passed by voters.

Parades, Day Of Service To Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.A day of service and parades are being held Monday as a tribute to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.