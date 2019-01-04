WATCH LIVE
CBS4 News This Morning
Menu
Video
News
Weather
Politics
Entertainment
Seen on TV
Sports
More
Travel
Contests
Only CBS
News
All News
Local
Politics
Business
Consumer
Entertainment
HealthWatch
Tech
Autos
Only CBS
Neighbors 4 Neighbors
Latest Headlines
New Report Lists Miami As 7th Least Affordable City In World
There are a lot of reasons why living in Miami is amazing, but affordability isn’t one of them.
Whale Rescued From Stranding 8 Years Ago Dies At Seaworld
A once hopeful tale of recue ended in tragedy at SeaWorld in Orlando.
Latest Galleries
2019 Celebrity Deaths
PIX: Zoo Miami Reveals New Litter Of Endangered African Painted Dog Puppies
Sports
All Sports
Miami Sports
Dolphins
Heat
Marlins
Panthers
Canes
Miami Hurricanes
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Odds
Latest Headlines
Heat Playoff Hopes Take A Major Hit With OT Loss In Toronto
The Miami Heat know they're running out of time and cannot afford to lose.
Marlins Tie Game Late Only To Hand Braves Walkoff Win
For just a moment, the Miami Marlins had hope.
Panthers Fire Head Coach Bob Boughner After Two Years Without Playoffs
The Florida Panthers lost the final game of their latest playoff-less season on Saturday night, then dropped the hammer on head coach Bob Boughner just 12 hours later.
Latest Gallery
PIX: Dolphins Shock Patriots With Miracle In Miami
Video
All Videos
News
Weather
Politics
Entertainment
Seen on TV
Sports
Web Extra Videos
News
Weather
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Weather Links
Tracking The Tropics
Hurricane News
Hurricane Preps
More Weather
Weather App
Weather Videos
Top Spots
Latest Headlines
Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Downtown Fort Lauderdale
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Downtown are hovering around $2,200, compared to a $1,500 one-bedroom median for Fort Lauderdale as a whole.
4 Best Spots To Score Empanadas In Miami
Got a hankering for empanadas? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top empanada spots in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.
The 4 Best Chocolatiers In Miami
Looking to visit the top chocolatiers and shops in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top chocolatiers and shops in Miami.
Coming Up Roses: The 5 Best Florists In Miami
Wondering where to find the best florists near you?
What Will $1,400 Rent You In Miami Beach, Right Now?
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami Beach?
What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Brickell, Right Now?
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Brickell look like these days—and what might you get for the price?
Contests & More
Station Info
CBS4
My TV 33
Advertise
Jobs
Connect
Connect with us
CBSMiami on Facebook
CBSMiami on Twitter
CBSMiami on Instagram
CBS Local App
Weather App
Contests
Enter To Win Tickets To Disney's THE LION KING
Disney's THE LION KING comes roaring back into the Adrienne Arsht Center and CBS4 wants to send you to opening night on May 8. Enter here to win tickets here.
Travel
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
More
Florida Lottery
CBS Entertainment
CBS4 News
Watch Now
WFOR LIVE - CBS4 News This Morning
On Air
Schedule:
05:30 AM
CBS 4 News at 5:30AM
06:00 AM
CBS 4 News at 6AM
07:00 AM
CBS This Morning
09:00 AM
Hot Bench
09:30 AM
Hot Bench
View All Programs
Enter To Win Tickets To Disney’s THE LION KING
Sponsored By