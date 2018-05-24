Swedish Man Visiting South Florida Behind Bars For Inappropriately Touching Teen BoyA man visiting the United States from Europe is behind bars, accused of inappropriately touching a young boy.

Florida Teacher Vandalized Park With Human Feces To Ruin Principal's PartyA Florida substitute teacher is accused of spreading human feces on tables and grills at a park where a principal was set to host a birthday party.

Man Denies Ownership Of Syringes Retrieved From RectumA Florida Man is facing charges of introducing contraband into a correctional facility after removing three syringes from his rectum.

Florida School Massacre Suspect Nikolas Cruz Back In Court For HearingProsecutors pushed a judge Tuesday to set a trial date this fall for Nikolas Cruz in the 2018 Valentine's Day Florida school massacre that killed 17 people.

Local TSA Employees Impacted By Government Shutdown Still Going To Work, For NowThousands of federal employees in South Florida are dealing with the effects of the partial government shutdown and figuring out how to make ends meet.

Governor Rick Scott Makes Appointments On Final DayGov. Rick Scott on Monday made a series of appointments during his final day in office, including appointing five judges, a member of the Florida Board of Medicine and a member of the Florida Transportation Commission.

Florida Stripper Arrested After Threatening Mass ShootingAnother arrest has been made following a shooting threat on social media.

Parents Of Teen Killed In Lauderdale Tesla Crash File LawsuitThe parents of a teenager killed when a Telsa sedan crashed and caught fire last year are suing the electric car company alleging that the battery pack on its electric Model S is defective and can erupt into intense fires.

Judge: Brother Of Parkland Shooting Suspect Can Sue Broward Sheriff's OfficeA federal judge has ruled that a lawsuit by Zachary Cruz, the younger brother of self-confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, against the Broward Sheriff's Office can go forward.

Miami Police Search For 2 Suspects In Robbery Of Jewelry Store OwnerPolice pursued several suspects wanted for an armed robbery in Miami on Monday afternoon.