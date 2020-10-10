If you choose to vote on Election Day, you must go to your assigned voting location, which is determined by your home address. Your voting location is also located on your Voter information card.

Whether you cast your ballot during Early Voting or on Election Day, you must bring a current and valid ID with your name, photo and signature.

Acceptable ID includes:

Florida Driver’s License

Florida ID card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

United States Passport

Debit or credit card

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement center ID

Public assistance ID

Neighborhood Association ID

Florida concealed-weapon license

Veteran Health ID Cards from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Government-issued employee ID

If you do not have valid ID, or if you’re name is not in the precinct register, do not leave. Ask an election worker to call the Elections office to see if you can vote using a provisional ballot.

When you vote, be sure to completely fill in the oval next to your selection.

Before casting your ballot into the optical scan unit, be sure to check both sides of your ballot page or pages to make sure that your choices are accurate.