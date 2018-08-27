CBS4 Wants To Send You To Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights

Florida Primary
Important Election Information You Need To Know Including Links, Videos & Candidate Interviews
Neighbors 4 Neighbors
Latest Headlines
Police: 'Multiple Fatalities' After Shooting At Madden Video Game Tournament In Jacksonville
A gunman opened fire Sunday at an online video game tournament that was being livestreamed from a Jacksonville, Florida mall, killing multiple people and sending many others to hospitals, authorities said.
Russian Meddling Comments Weigh On Sen. Bill Nelson's Campaign
U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson's recent comments that Russians are meddling in Florida's election system have triggered a firestorm for the mild-mannered politician.
2018 Celebrity Deaths
PIX: Miami Beach Lifeguard Stands On The Auction Block
Want to own a piece of iconic Miami Beach? Why not bid on a Miami Beach lifeguard stand for your backyard?
Latest Headlines
Preseason Or Not, Baltimore Provides Physical Test For Dolphins
The third preseason game is generally considered the ‘tune-up’ game of the exhibition schedule.
Marlins Snap 9-Game Skid Against Atlanta
Your Miami Marlins blanked the Atlanta Braves to snap a 9-game skid on Friday night.
Stream The Northern Trust
The first round of the FedExCup Playoffs comes to you from Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, NJ.
PIX: Miami Dolphins 2018 Training Camp
Italian Restaurant Vista Makes Debut In Downtown Miami
On the hunt for a new Italian restaurant? Look no further than this new arrival.
Dom Black Brings Burgers And More To Wynwood
A new casual eatery serving burgers and sandwiches has made its debut in the neighborhood.
In The Mood For Venezuelan Food? We Got You Covered
We crunched the numbers to find the top Venezuelan restaurants around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.
Warby Parker Opens New Vision Center In Coconut Grove
Need a new spot to get your eyes checked or to shop for glasses? Warby Parker has you covered.
Miami Gets New Street Vendor: Pepiteria 13
There's a brand-new street vendor in town.
Fort Lauderdale Gets A New Steakhouse: Mastro's Ocean Club
A new steakhouse and seafood restaurant has opened its doors in the neighborhood.
Royal Caribbean Bans Emotional Support Animals
If you're planning to take you emotional support piglet or peacock on your next Royal Caribbean cruise across the Caribbean, we hope you have a plan B.
Bomb Comment Forces Hundreds Off Plane
Hundreds of passengers were forced to get off a plane when a passenger made a comment about a bomb because he was unhappy with his seat.
