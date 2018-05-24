Ryan Tannehill's Future In Miami Beyond 2018 In DoubtThere is no question that the Miami Dolphins offense has played much better with Ryan Tannehill than without.

Whole Foods Customer "Felt Like A Criminal" And Says He Was Thrown Out Of StoreAlexis Zaldivar says he "felt like a criminal" at a Whole Foods Market on Red Road in Coral Gables, set upon by a manager and cop who tossed him out in August, he says, for oversampling food items as he waited to take his wife to lunch there after a doctor's appointment.

Teen Rescued After Being Trapped In Abandoned Bank Of America Vault In HollywoodA teenager who had been trapped inside an abandoned Bank of America vault was rescued Wednesday afternoon.

FBI: Convicted Serial Killer Confessed To 90 Murders Including Six In South FloridaA 78-year-old convicted murderer could be linked to over 90 killings across US including South Florida. According to the FBI, Samuel Little may be one of the most prolific serial killers in U.S. history.

MSD Principal “Outraged” At Reassignment Of Assistant Principals, School Security SpecialistA large group of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School teachers protested on Tuesday as a handful of students walked out of classes.

Pit Bulls Euthanized After Killing Dog, Attacking WomanThree pit bulls that attacked another dog in Gainesville have been euthanized.

Authorities Searching For Armed Robbers Posing As Police OfficersMiami-Dade detectives are asking for help finding three people who are impersonating police officers.

Sentence Upheld For Florida Man Dubbed The 'Facebook Killer'A man who shot and killed his wife then posted a picture of her bloody body on social media will indeed be spending his life in jail.

Cold Weather Is Here But Not For LongA chilly start this Wednesday morning with lows falling to the upper 40s and low 50s.

Stoneman Douglas Administrators Going To Court In Attempt To Keep Jobs At SchoolIt’s been two days since it was announced that three school administrators at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were being reassigned.