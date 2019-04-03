WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 11
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    04:00 AMCBS Morning News
    04:30 AMCBS 4 News 4:30AM
    05:00 AMCBS 4 News at 5AM
    05:30 AMCBS 4 News at 5:30AM
    06:00 AMCBS 4 News at 6AM
    View All Programs