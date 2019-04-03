WATCH LIVE
South Florida Woman Becomes One Of First To Get Artificial Iris Transplant
A South Florida woman has a new outlook on life thanks to an innovative surgery. She's among the first to receive an artificial iris transplant.
Broward School Board Votes Not To Fire Superintendent Robert Runcie
The Broward County's School Board voted 6-3 on Tuesday afternoon to keep Robert Runcie as Broward's schools chief.
2019 Celebrity Deaths
Gallery - Parkland: One Year Later
Panthers Drop 5th Straight In 3-2 OT Loss To Pittsburgh
Cam Reddish: NCAA Tournament Player To Watch
Cam Reddish, another of Duke's top freshmen recruits, is the team's top three-point threat going into the ACC and NCAA Tournaments.
Spring Training Report: MLB Contenders Going Into Season
The Yankees, Red Sox and Astros the top contenders in the top-heavy American League, while the National League is wide open.
PIX: Dolphins Shock Patriots With Miracle In Miami
Top 4 Steakhouses For A Special Occasion In Miami
Looking to try the top steakhouses around? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end steakhouses in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.
Escape From Miami To Nassau On A Budget
According to Conde Nast, the Bahamas was among 2018's must-visit destinations. If you're considering a tropical vacation, why not Nassau, the Bahamian capital?
Eclectic Eats: Explore Miami's 5 Newest Restaurants Reflecting Diverse Cultures
Interested in exploring the newest restaurants to open in Miami? From a Spanish restaurant to an Indian spot, read on for a list of the newest destinations to arrive near you.
What Will $2,700 Rent You In Miami, Right Now?
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?
Celebrate The Year Of The Pig With Miami Beach's Best Chinese Restaurants
If you’re looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Pig with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese restaurants in Miami Beach, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!
What Does $1,900 Rent You In Fort Lauderdale, Today?
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Fort Lauderdale? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Fort Lauderdale with a budget of $1,900/month.
CBS4 Wants To Send You To Universal Orlando Resort™
Would you like to go to Universal Orlando Resort? Enter here for a chance to win two tickets to enjoy all the action, thrills and excitement.
U.S. Reissues Travel Warning For The Bahamas, Urges Tourists 'To Use Caution'
The U.S. State Department re-issued a travel warning this week which recommends visitors use extreme caution in the Bahamas.
CBS4 Wants To Send You To Universal Orlando Resort™
