Want to enjoy the Big Game with some Big Fun!

Why not play our Big Game Bingo with other football fans on Sunday.

Games and random gambling are a traditional way of including even the least football interested fan. In that spirit, we’ve put together some unofficial Big Game Bingo cards you can download and play on Sunday.

We’ve included everything from the traditional football plays (touchdown, fumble) to some pop culture and commercial references to keep it interesting for even the most novice sports fan.

The six unique cards should allow you and your friends to play several rounds of bingo.

You can play traditional bingo or go wild and play four-corner bingo, criss-cross, black out or make up your own.

For those unfamiliar with the traditional rules of bingo, they are simple. Just cross off five in a row (horizontal, vertical or diagonal) and yell “bingo!” and you’re the winner.

Bragging rights only of course, unless you decide to provide a prize.

Here are a few of the Big Game Cliché Bingo choices:

Bill Belichick Smiles

Gisele Mention

Quarterback Sack

Trick Play

Coach Clapping on Sidelines

Pick 6

Fumble

Interception

Puppy in Commercial

Face Painted Fan

You get the idea.

There are six different cards so be sure to print all six, hand them to your party guests and have fun!