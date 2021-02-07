TRACKING THE TROPICS
Tracking Fred and Tropical Depression 7
South Floridians Wary Of Street Flooding Ahead Of Fred
While Tropical Depression Fred has lost some steam is not dead yet, and in anticipation of the rain event storm preps continue all across the South Florida area.
US Secretary Of Education Miguel Cardona Responds To Threats From Gov. DeSantis, Education Commissioner Corcoran
The US Secretary of Education Miguel A. Cardona sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran saying it stands with the educators who are working to safely re-open schools and keep in-person learning safe.
Latest Galleries
2021 Celebrity Deaths
Pictures Of Those Recovered, Unaccounted For In Surfside Condo Collapse
If a loved one is still unaccounted for, email us at cbsmiami@cbs.com and their photo will be added.
Flags At Half Staff In Tallahassee In Honor Of Former FSU Coach Bobby Bowden
Flags were flown at half-staff Friday at state and local government buildings in Tallahassee to honor legendary Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden.
'It Shows That Anything Is Possible': Kayla Wood On Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse
Kayla Wood explains how she has become one of the top players in the new women's pro lacrosse league called Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse.
'It's Not As Easy As It Looks': Joe Johnson On The Big3 & 18-Year NBA Career
The 7x All-Star talks with us about playing in the Big3 basketball league, created by Ice Cube, and the time he got to live out his dream and play against Michael Jordan.
PIX: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Celebrate Super Bowl 55 Win
Entertainment
Latest Headlines
Taste Of The Town: Green Bar & Kitchen Serving Wide Variety Of Vegan Meals, Juices, & More
Green Bar and Kitchen in Fort Lauderdale is a go-to for South Florida foodies offering a wide variety of vegan meals and juices where their vegan dreams come true.
Former 'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Cast Member Christopher Hart Arrested
A former cast member of "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" was arrested and charged with battery.
Taste Of The Town: Spice Up Your Summer At Bourbon Steak As Part Of Miami Spice
Bourbon Steak is James Beard award-winning chef Michael Mina's modern American steakhouse at JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa.
Out-Of-This-World Price Tag For Disney World's Star Wars Hotel
Disney has revealed the prices for its new Star Wars Hotel, and it is going to cost you some big bucks to sleep overnight in a galaxy, far, far away.
Restauranteur Matt Kush Hugs Hialeah One Treasured Trinket At A Time
Walk around any of one of Matt Kush’s six restaurants, two bars, and an ice cream parlor and you will get more than an eyeful before you even taste a thing.
Taste Of The Town: YOT Bar & Kitchen Offers Stepped Up American Dishes With The Emphasis On Fresh Seafood
With million dollar mega yachts and large boats as a backdrop, YOT Bar & Kitchen at The Lauderdale Marine Center is a sea lover's dream come true.
Travel
Judge Backs Norwegian Cruise Line In Florida 'Vaccine Passport' Ban Fight
A federal judge Sunday sided with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a constitutional challenge to Florida’s ban on so-called “vaccine passports.”
