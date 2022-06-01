MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department said Wednesday morning that missing 4-year-old Isiah Williams and his mom Tramika Williams had been found safe.
According to Miami PD, they were last seen at 12 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Overtown.READ MORE: Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava tells residents to be prepared on first day of Hurricane Season
Police said Isiah was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans as well as black and red Jordan sneakers.READ MORE: Miami Weather: Dry morning ahead of possible showers in the afternoon
Tramika, who is 27, reportedly suffers from mental illness.MORE NEWS: Flood insurance rates expected to soar for thousands of South Floridians as hurricane season begins
Anyone with info on their whereabouts is urged to call Miami PD at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 579-6111.