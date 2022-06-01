Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department said Wednesday morning that missing 4-year-old Isiah Williams and his mom Tramika Williams had been found safe.

According to Miami PD, they were last seen at 12 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Overtown.

Police said Isiah was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans as well as black and red Jordan sneakers.

Tramika, who is 27, reportedly suffers from mental illness.

Anyone with info on their whereabouts is urged to call Miami PD at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 579-6111.

