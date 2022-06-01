Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Double Murder, Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – North Miami police are investigating a double murder.

The shooting happened just before midnight Tuesday on the 136th block of Northeast 3rd Court.

Both victims were found inside of a black BMW SUV outside of an apartment complex.

A witness said he heard a rapid series of 10 shots fired about 11:45 p.m.

Family members were seen lighting candles where orange paint marked the spot of the victim’s car.

A neighbor said there was some sort of argument between the victims and at least one other person.

Police are still looking into what led to the shooting.

