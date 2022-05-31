POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – There’s been another deadly Brightline crash, this time in Pompano Beach.
Chopper4 was over the scene at E Copans Road and N Dixie Highway, where three tarps could be seen surrounding the train.
According to BSO, the train struck a pedestrian at 4:20 p.m.
Pompano Beach Fire Rescue paramedics pronounced the pedestrian dead on the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.