POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) –  There’s been another deadly Brightline crash, this time in Pompano Beach.

Chopper4 was over the scene at E Copans Road and N Dixie Highway, where three tarps could be seen surrounding the train.

According to BSO, the train struck a pedestrian at 4:20 p.m.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue paramedics pronounced the pedestrian dead on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

