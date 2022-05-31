MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department needs help finding 4-year-old Isiah Williams and his mom Tramika Williams.
According to Miami PD, they were last seen at 12 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Overtown.
Police said Isiah was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans as well as black and red Jordan sneakers.
Tramika, who is 27, reportedly suffers from mental illness.
Anyone with info on their whereabouts is urged to call Miami PD at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 579-6111.