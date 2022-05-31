MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A heartbroken wife is looking for answers a year after her husband was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver.

“He never came back, I got a call, which I was in disbelief, I could not believe that,” said Desiree Martinez.

“I don’t know how they sleep at night, it’s been a year and nothing,” added Martinez.

Tuesday marks exactly one year since her husband of 22 years, Johnny Cruz was killed.

Detectives said Martinez’s husband was riding his scooter near Northwest 133rd Street and

22nd Avenue when he was hit by someone driving a blue Dodge Charger.

Police said the vehicle may have had front-end damage at one point.

“We’ve been having this rash of hit and runs in Dade County. Unfortunately, most of the time those people that left for a reason, minuscule like no insurance or something. Stay on the scene, you’ll probably come out better than if we have to go and look for you,” said detective Michael Quinones, with Miami-Dade Police.

Cruz leaves behind three children and 8 grandchildren.

His wife is now hoping for a crack in this case, so that their family can finally have closure.

“I want justice for Johnny. You kill someone and you just left the scene like nothing happened, come forward.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Miami-Dade Police or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.