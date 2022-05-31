Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
By CBSMiami.com Team
Carlos Menendez, Everglades High School

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A former Everglades High School teacher is being held without bond at the Broward County Jail following accusations of sex with a student.

Police said Carlos Menendez, 48, is facing sexual battery charges against a former student.

The victim initially reported it to police in 2020. She told law enforcement she and Menendez had sex on several occasions as early as 2017, according to the arrest affidavit.

According to legal papers, the victim showed Miramar police incriminating electronic messages involving Menendez.

The former teacher is facing five charges of sexual battery on a victim over 12 and under 18.

Records show he had been working and living in Denver after leaving Broward County.

Investigators believe that there could be other victims and are asking anyone with information to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

