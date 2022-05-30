MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What started out as a free pop-up series by Miami City Ballet dancers to bring the gift of dance to people during the pandemic is now going deeper with their newest program titled “To Ukraine, With Love.”

It’s a one-night only performance benefitting families who are suffering in Ukraine.

“I think mostly that art is a way to help heal the world and to give help and to create a sense of humanity and community,” said principal dancer Tricia Albertson.

Rehearsals underway on this day for the performance, which is being held Tuesday May 31 at the Miami City Ballet Studios.

The program is entirely led by the dancers and initiated by Albertson, who is celebrating 25 years with the company. CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo asked her what moved her to create this program.

“I’ve been following pretty closely everything that’s been going on and we have a few employees that work here who are Ukrainian and have family there. So, it is a personal we’re all feeling sympathy for the country,” Albertson said.

Dancer and choreographer Luiz Silva created a brand-new work dedicated specifically to Ukraine.

“I think as choreographers, we wanted to be together not only just to support and be mindful of what’s happening in the world,” said Silva. “But as artists who create and inspire people, it’s our duty to make sure people know where we stand and what we stand for.”

There are 10 dances in the program, each dedicated with a message of love and support. Money raised will go directly to Ukraine.

“The money will be split between two charities: World Central Kitchen (who is feeding families in Ukraine) and a smaller charity called Voices of Children. They help find shelter for families and also offering psychological support to children,” said Albertson.

“I would like audiences to come and to see that the dancers of Miami city ballet want to help not just Ukraine, but the world. It starts little by little,” said Silva.

“To Ukraine, With Love” is on at Miami City Ballet Studios Tuesday, May 31 at 8 p.m. Tickets are free, but they would very much welcome donations.

For more info, click here.