MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another nationwide shortage is making waves, and experts warn this one could prove deadly.
The American Lifeguard Association reports a national lifeguard shortage could impact many of the nation's over 300,000 pools.
The organization says around a third to nearly a half of the pools will likely be affected.
Experts blame low pay, training costs, a limited working season and general lack of interest for the shortage.
Cities across the country are combatting the problem by keeping pools and beaches closed.