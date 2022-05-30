Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another nationwide shortage is making waves, and experts warn this one could prove deadly.

The American Lifeguard Association reports a national lifeguard shortage could impact many of the nation’s over 300,000 pools.

The organization says around a third to nearly a half of the pools will likely be affected.

Experts blame low pay, training costs, a limited working season and general lack of interest for the shortage.

Cities across the country are combatting the problem by keeping pools and beaches closed.

