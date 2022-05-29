MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A stormy Sunday is expected to begin as soon as lunchtime and lasting through the afternoon with spotty downpours ahead of Memorial Day.
Areas impacted could be inland and coastal communities in both Miami-Dade and Broward.READ MORE: NBA fines Miami Heat $25,000 for violating 'bench decorum'
Heaviest rainfall will likely be in areas of northern Broward County, but the chances are widespread for heavy rain.
Storms will push inland today, and temperatures will also be warm in the upper 80’s.READ MORE: Man faces several charges including pointing laser at BSO aviation unit
Temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 80’s, close to 90 during the day.
On Memorial Day, storms are expected to develop later into the afternoon and last through the night.MORE NEWS: Miami ex-Proud Boys leader Henry 'Enrique' Tarrio to stay jailed until Capitol riot trial
For next week, temperatures remain warm in the upper 80’s and scattered storm chances remain through next weekend.