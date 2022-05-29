FORT LAUDERDALE (AP) — Robert Thomas Taylor’s goal helped lead Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday.
Taylor’s game-winning goal came in the 59th minute to put Miami (5-6-3) up 2-0.READ MORE: Weekend Weather: Stormy Sunday Ahead Of Memorial Day
Miami also got one goal from Leonardo Campana.
Bill Tuiloma scored the only goal for the Timbers (3-6-6).READ MORE: NBA fines Miami Heat $25,000 for violating 'bench decorum'
The Timbers outshot Miami 13-12. Both teams had six shots on goal.
Drake Callender saved five of the six shots he faced for Miami. Aljaz Ivacic saved four of the six shots he faced for the Timbers.MORE NEWS: Man faces several charges including pointing laser at BSO aviation unit
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)