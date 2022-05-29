MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you feel like you’re not getting enough sleep, new research may cause you to lose even more sleep.
According to a worldwide study published in the journal "One Earth," people could get up to 58-hours less shut-eye by the year 2099 because of global warming.
Researchers say people who live in warmer climates are more likely to not get as much sleep as individuals who sleep in cooler temperatures.
So, the warmer the planet gets the less sleep is expected.
The findings are based on more than 47,000 adults in 68 countries.