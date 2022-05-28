MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday, May 30th, is Memorial Day.
Here is what's open and closed throughout South Florida.
CITY GOVERNMENT & COURTS
Miami-Dade County Offices: County offices, including libraries and courthouses, will be closed on Memorial Day.
Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida: Closed.
Broward County Offices: County offices, including libraries and courthouses, will be closed on Memorial Day.
OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES AND SHOPPING MALLS:
Parks: Open
Beaches: Open
Malls: Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
SUPERMARKETS:
Publix: Stores will operate at regular hours (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.) but Publix pharmacies are closed on Memorial Day.
Winn Dixie/ Fresco y Mas: Open regular hours, double-check with the local store since closing hours may vary.
The Fresh Market: Regular hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Whole Foods Market: Stores will operate on holiday hours, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Trader Joe’s: Open regular hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
BANKS, MAIL, AND SCHOOLS
Public schools are closed as are most colleges and universities.
The stock market is closed.
Most banks are closed.
There is no mail delivery.
Libraries are closed.