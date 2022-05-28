Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday, May 30th, is Memorial Day.

Here is what’s open and closed throughout South Florida.

CITY GOVERNMENT & COURTS 

Miami-Dade County Offices: County offices, including libraries and courthouses, will be closed on Memorial Day.

Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida: Closed.

Broward County Offices: County offices, including libraries and courthouses, will be closed on Memorial Day.

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES AND SHOPPING MALLS:

Parks: Open

Beaches: Open

Malls: Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

SUPERMARKETS: 

Publix:  Stores will operate at regular hours (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.) but Publix pharmacies are closed on Memorial Day.

Winn Dixie/ Fresco y Mas: Open regular hours, double-check with the local store since closing hours may vary.

The Fresh Market: Regular hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Whole Foods Market: Stores will operate on holiday hours, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Trader Joe’s: Open regular hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

BANKS, MAIL, AND SCHOOLS

Public schools are closed as are most colleges and universities.

Miami-Dade and Broward courts are closed.

The stock market is closed.

Most banks are closed.

There is no mail delivery.

Libraries are closed.

