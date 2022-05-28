Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By Austin Carter
Filed Under:Austin Carter, Hot Weather, Local TV, Miami News, Miami Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A pleasant start to the Memorial Day Weekend with temperatures staying in the low 80’s Saturday morning with a mix of sun and clouds.

Expect storms to start popping up across South Florida as early as 3 p.m. and lasting through 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Fort Lauderdale Police: 2 Stabbed, 1 In Custody

Areas impacted could be inland and coastal communities in both Miami-Dade and Broward.

Heaviest rainfall will likely be in areas of northern Broward County, but the chances are widespread for heavy downpours.

READ MORE: Miami-Dade Police Marine Units To Conduct Boating Under The Influence Checks This Weekend

Temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 80’s, close to 90 during the day.

On Sunday, a similar timeframe for storms but our winds will be shifting out of the east.

Storms will also push inland Sunday, and temperatures will also be warm in the upper 80’s.

MORE NEWS: 1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized As Van Ends Up In Pond In SW Miami-Dade

For Memorial Day, spotty storms will remain in the mix and conditions outside will remain pretty humid.