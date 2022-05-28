MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police detectives are investigating a double stabbing that took place Saturday morning.
Police said they responded to an address near the 1200 block of SW 28th Way at around 6:19 a.m.
Authorities said original reports stated there were 3 victims wounded from a stabbing, but when police arrived there were 2 victims who were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police were able to locate the suspect who was subsequently taken into custody.
No other additional details were immediately known.