MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Walk through the doors of Ball and Chain in Little Havana, and you’ll be transported to a place 90 miles to the south and to a time many years in the past.

The timeless Calle Ocho hot spot has been in business since 1935.

The history is evident in every nook and cranny.

Operations manager Leidy Lozano told CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo the owners are all about authenticity and tradition.

“They want to keep their traditional style, Cuban atmosphere like when you walk in you are in a little piece of Cuba with all these singers that came by,” said Lozano.

Singers including Billie Holiday, Count Basie, Celia Cruz and many more graced the stage through the years.

Cardi B recorded her hit song” I Like It” there in 2019.

Every day, day, and night, live music fills the space.

“The music is the heart of Ball and Chain,” said Lozano.

“If you come to Ball and Chain and you don’t dance, you’re in the wrong place.”

As for the food?

“It’s Cuba Cuba, Cuba with an American twist,” said Lozano.

So let’s get to some of those Ball and Chain favorites starting out with a sip of their signature drink which puts the ‘M’ in Mojitos!

The Masa de Puerco or marinated pork with rice & black beans and plantains is a ball and chain favorite.

“So the balance of the sweet and savory and salty from the pork and the beans combined with the sweet of the plantain is like a wonderful bouquet of flavors,” said Petrillo.

Next, are Congri Fritters, which are basically delicious fried balls of rice, beans and cheese served with mustard aioli.

“I love this little compact bite,” said Petrillo.

“That mustard aioli is a perfect combination,” said Lozano.

They try the juicy Calle Ocho Burger which is Angus beef cheddar, pickles, and tomato, served with grilled pineapple slaw and potato frites before moving on to the Cuban Spring Rolls.

It is ham, mojo pork, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard aioli.

“It’s like a traditional Cuban sandwich but inside of a spring roll wrap,” said Lozano.

“The salt of the ham and the pickle with the real crunch on the outside, like a fried shell, is really fun. A perfect little sandwich for me”, said Petrillo.

They end on Ball and Chain’s perfect sweet treats, Pastelitos de Guayaba and Cafecitio.

“This is a beautiful thing,” said Petrillo.

Ball and Chain are open seven days a week serving lunch and dinner and a nightclub on the weekends.

For more information, click here.