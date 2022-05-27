Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
By Lissette Gonzalez
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The clouds kept it from seeming hotter than it actually was Friday.

The forecast called for high humidity with the chance for spotty storms.

This weekend will be sizzling with highs around 90 degrees and when you factor in the humidity it will feel like the upper 90s.

If you go outdoors, please stay hydrated and keep your rain gear close.

Saturday is looking soggy due to a frontal boundary and plenty of moisture that will lead to scattered storms throughout the day.

The highest rain chance with more widespread storms will likely occur in the afternoon and evening.

Some storms may produce heavy downpours. Sunday we remain unsettled with the potential for passing storms.

On Monday, spotty storms will still be possible.

