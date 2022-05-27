MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The clouds kept it from seeming hotter than it actually was Friday.
The forecast called for high humidity with the chance for spotty storms.READ MORE: At Least 1 Hospitalized As Car Ends Up In Pond In SW Miami-Dade
This weekend will be sizzling with highs around 90 degrees and when you factor in the humidity it will feel like the upper 90s.
If you go outdoors, please stay hydrated and keep your rain gear close.READ MORE: Officials Urge South Florida Residents To Prepare For Upcoming Hurricane Season
Saturday is looking soggy due to a frontal boundary and plenty of moisture that will lead to scattered storms throughout the day.
The highest rain chance with more widespread storms will likely occur in the afternoon and evening.
Some storms may produce heavy downpours. Sunday we remain unsettled with the potential for passing storms.MORE NEWS: Fire Rescue Officials Emphasize Water Safety For Boaters, Jet Skiers This Holiday Weekend
On Monday, spotty storms will still be possible.