MIAMI (CBSMiami) – First responders are amping up patrols this holiday weekend.

City of Miami fire rescue took CBS4 out on one of its two fireboats you may see patrolling the water.

The boat is equipped with dive gear, hoses, and other life-saving equipment.

Lt. Pete Sanchez with City of Miami Fire Rescue tells CBS 4 the large portion of the calls they get on a weekend like this involve small water-crafts like jet skis.

Sanchez days everyone needs to do a safety checklist before departing. That means checking the boat for maintenance, and of course making sure life jackets are on board.

Sanchez also said it’s important to tell people where you are headed if you are going out a long distance. He told CBS 4, “Let someone know we are going. Because, that makes it easier for authorities to find you if you have an emergency out there. So, always keep everyone informed have a plan I just have a great time and be responsible and be safe.”

According to the statistics from the US Coast Guard from 2020 for recreational fatal boating accidents, alcohol was the leading contributor.