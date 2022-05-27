Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating the death of a child whose body was found in a Homestead retention pond on Friday night.

Authorities responded to a gated community in the area of 6th Street and NE 21st Terrace.

The 3-year-old boy had gone missing earlier in the day.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

The parents of the boy were cooperating with authorities, police said.

Police continue to investigate.

